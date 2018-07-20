DENVER (CBS4) — Denver may have a reputation for being a bit of a cow town, but this is taking it too far.

A Twitter user posted a video of police chasing a tractor through the Ballpark Neighborhood, near Park Avenue West and Walnut Street.

At least five patrol cars followed the John Deere tractor, with lights and sirens on, as it made swerved in and out of traffic, on the streets and on sidewalks.

Police confirmed they were in the area for a vehicle pursuit.

The tractor was reportedly stolen.

It finally came to a stop after a crash with a Denver police patrol car.