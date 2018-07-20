COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The new minor league baseball team moving into Colorado Springs is letting fans pick their new name — and if you don’t vote, you can’t complain if we end up having a team named after cattle testicles.

The Sky Sox, the former team, is leaving for San Antonio, Texas, and the Helena Brewers are moving in.

“From July 18 to August 1, we are asking you to vote for your favorite name that you feel tells Colorado Springs’ story,” the team website states. “We want to hear from our community what brand speaks to you and find one that perfectly captures everything that makes Colorado Springs great and unique!”

Here are the nominees:

Happy Campers – “The Happy Campers celebrates Colorado Springs’ positive attitude and our love of nature, camping and all things outdoors.”

Lamb Chops – “The largest and highest quality lamb in the world, the Lamb Chops is a nod to the World Famous Colorado Lamb. We’ve got the chops!”

Punchy Pikas – “A small but fierce critter that calls Pikes Peak home, known for its iconic forceful bark.”

Throttle Jockeys – “Aim high! The Throttle Jockeys is a tribute to our brave pilots who train and call Colorado Springs home.”

Rocky Mountain Oysters – “It’s a classic Minor League Baseball name in the making, this original cowboy fare has already been made famous at Colorado fairs, festivals and baseball games.”

Anyone who wants to vote can enter the Name Your Team Sweepstakes.