Daily List: The Best Ice Cream For Your Zodiac Sign
3-Generation Estate Sale
Today and Tomorrow (Saturday 7/21)
Starts 8am
7850 Chabolyn Way
Fair Oaks

Bill Rose Classic Long Course Championships
Today-Sunday
Roseville Aquatics Complex
3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.
Roseville
More Info: 916-773-5400
http://www.playplacer.com

Rescue Dog Dive Day
Saturday, July 21
Owners of rescue dogs can register for Splash #9 at 11 a.m. or Splash #12 at 5 p.m.
CA State Fair
http://www.castatefair.org/splash-dogs/

SPAM® Monkey Bread Recipe Demo
Mon July 23, 2018, 12pm-1pm
Free tastings, $1 off product coupons, while supplies last

Great American SPAM® Championship
Thursday, July 26, 2018, 11:30am
Live recipe contest judging, awards
Find the recipe at http://www.spam.com/

Kidz Time
809 W. Hawkeye Ave. in Turlock
(209) 330-9933
http://kidztimeindoorplayground.com/

Family Sailing Around the World

YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvC6orAapK1PAj9k84mVohA

Crowd Funding
https://www.patreon.com/misslonestar

Wine Slushies
Available in the Save Mart Wine Garden
$7 – Small
$12 – Large
Every day of the CA State Fair!
http://www.castatefair.org

Dutch Bros. Human Trafficking Fundraiser
Benefitting Agape International Missions
Granite Bay and Roseville
https://agapewebsite.org

Drone Camp
(844) 376-6464
https://dronecamp.org/

