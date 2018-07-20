STILLWATER, Okla. (CBS Local) – A 107-year-old from Oklahoma is being remembered after having one final birthday wish fulfilled.

Myda Lewis passed away on July 16, just weeks after a very special celebration was held in the city of Stillwater. Lewis, who was born in 1911, said her only wish was to ride in a convertible in a parade.

Word spread of Westhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation’s plan to make Lewis’ wish come true quickly. By the time the senior’s 107th birthday arrived on June 21, a full-fledged parade complete with a police escort and thousands of spectators filled downtown Stillwater.

🎉🎈Myda Lewis’ birthday wish was to ride a convertible in a parade. Shortly after word got out, the community joined in and thousands came out to celebrate her 107 years! Happy Birthday Myda, thank you for helping us remember the power of expressing our dreams! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/FGzplwmPz8 — Reliant Rehab (@ReliantRehab) June 28, 2018

“She took our town by storm and we want anyone whose life was touched by her to have a chance to be a part of this,” local committee member Lin Bockhahn-Feazle told the Stillwater News Press. Bockhahn-Feazle added that the 107-year-old was already planning to jump out of a plane if she made it to 108.

Lewis first came to Stillwater in a covered wagon at age seven. She lived through two World Wars, The Great Depression, The Civil Rights Movement, and saw man land on the moon. Lewis was still driving up until the age of 102 and was still living independently with her 87-year-old daughter until last year.

“She was an amazing woman,” nurse Laura Royce said. “I loved every minute that I spent with her.”