Search On For Missing North Highlands Girl, 11Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl from North Highlands.

Parents Charged With Murder After Infant Dies From Suffocation In ‘Time Out’The prosecutor’s office says an investigation revealed that Herring and Brochhausen were frustrated because their 4-month-old son would not stop crying and placed him in “time out.”

North Carolina Woman Denied 'LSBNSNLV' License Plate To Honor WifeA woman says her request for a specialty license plate to honor her wife has been denied by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Lay's Introduces 8 New Regionally Inspired Chip FlavorsLay's is introducing eight new flavors of potato chips inspired by food from different regions of the country, according to a company statement Wednesday. The flavors are being released one at a time.

Customer Writes 'We Don’t Tip Terrorist' On Receipt For WaiterA Saltgrass Steak House in Texas has banned a customer after they didn't leave a tip on a $108 bill and wrote "We don’t Tip Terrorist" on the check.

Sprouts Farmers Market Holding Job Fair To Hire 150 New EmployeesSprouts Farmers Market is holding a job fair in Lodi next week to hire 150 new employees.

Opening Date Set For Sacramento's First Cracker BarrelCracker Barrel will open its Sacramento restaurant on August 20.

Ford Recalls 550K Vehicles That Can Roll Away UnexpectedlyFord is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.

Alleged California Serial Rapist Who Posed As Rideshare Driver Wanted For DeportationA suspected serial rapist charged with posing as a ride-hailing driver to prey on his victims was living in the country illegally, federal immigration authorities said.

2 Drivers Injured In Head-On Crash On Elverta RoadTwo drivers are being taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sacramento County Wednesday morning.