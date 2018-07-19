CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A suspected porch pirate was caught on a Ring Doorbell camera taking a package delivered just moments before to a Carmichael home.

The homeowner sent CBS13 the video showing the man drive up in a blue truck, casually walk to the front porch, look around to see if anyone is watching, then take the package and run back to the truck.

The video shows what appears to be someone else also throwing something into the back of the truck.

The alleged theft happened Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement warned homeowners about deliveries taking place yesterday– 2 days after the start of Amazon Prime Day. Prime members get 2-day shipping included with their membership and in years past thieves have taken advantage of the high number of deliveries.

The homeowner did file a report with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and says others in the neighborhood did, as well.

If you recognize the suspect call the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department.