MODESTO (CBS13) – A search is on for two suspects after officers in Modesto were shot at during a chase late Thursday night.

The incident started a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Modesto police say officers with the department’s automotive theft task force started chasing a vehicle.

At some point during the chase, shots were fired from the suspects’ car towards officers. No patrol cars were hit by the gunfire and no officers were hurt, police say.

The suspects eventually stopped near Sutter and Rouse avenues and bailed.

A perimeter has been set up and three people who were believed to be in the car have been taken into custody; police say they’re still looking for two other outstanding suspects.

No officers fired their weapons during the incident, Modesto police says.