By Marc Woodfork

For fans of the first film, ‘Mamma Mia! Here we go again’, is more of the same. A lot more of the same. So much so that after leaving the theater, I’m not sure if I hated it or liked it. So many questions. Is this a film, or does it play better on Broadway. I think it would be better on Broadway. This is a bit of a letdown. The movie bounces back in forth through time, which gets annoying. While bouncing back and forth the actual film turns into two films, with completely different tones and energy.

As in the first, this film boasts an all-star cast who do their best at singing and dancing, however most should probably just stay away from doing that. Audiences should not get caught up on whether this is a good film or not. It’s not. But it is fun, the songs are familiar and will have you tapping your feet. Keep expectations minimal.

Also in theaters this week, Denzel Washington returns as everyone’s favorite vigilante in ‘Equalizer 2’. It has the same qualities as the first. A lot more action. Less substance. Equalizer works best when the lead character Robert McCall is living his life and randomly helping strangers when they are in need. ‘Equalizer 2’ begins as such, but then it becomes a revenge story. At that point it loses its appeal. We’ve seen those stories before.

The second and third acts of the film become predictable and boring. Denzel can still light up a screen, and his performance is solid. I just wish the film didn’t resort to cliche story arcs and plot lines.