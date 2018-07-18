SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement calls it Christmas in July.

Amazon Prime Day can also double as a field day for porch pirates looking to steal your next package. With the increase of Amazon deliveries expected over the next few days, police are warning online shoppers to protect their purchases from would-be thieves.

The deliveries are dropping off by the thousands.

“I just order it because it’s more convenient,” said Natomas resident Wasfi Anabtawi.

With 36 hours of discounted deals, Amazon Prime Day is also a prime time for thieves to cash in.

“It is on our radar,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

The Sacramento County Sheriffs Department is preparing for a spike in porch pirates as Prime Day packages head out.

“Sometimes criminals do capitalize on that just like they do during the holidays.”

A viewer in Citrus Heights sent CBS13 surveillance video of a thief stealing an Amazon package off his front porch Tuesday.

If you’re worried about becoming a victim, there are more secure options to prevent your purchase from getting stolen.

“I just don’t trust people,” said Amiana McEwen.

McEwen says it’s better safe than sorry. She decided to have her package delivered to an Amazon locker.

“I was going to be at work and didn’t want them to be dropped off on my front porch.”

But, if you don’t want to trek too far from home, authorities say you can arrange for a neighbor to pick your package up or get a bit more creative.

“Leave a note on the door to have the postal service throw it over the fence,” said Hampton.

Among the unbeatable bargains that Amazon Prime Day brings, it also opens the door to thieves looking for an easy target.

“You just kind of have to take your chances and hopefully your product will arrive without someone intercepting it,” said Anabtawi.

The sheriff’s department is stepping up enforcement over the next few days as packages start rolling in.