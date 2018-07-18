NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl from North Highlands.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Deborah Martinez was reported missing late Tuesday night from the 4900 block of Polk Street.

Deputies believe Martinez left her home with three older female friends after an argument with her mother.

Martinez is considered at-risk due to her age, deputies say.

She’s described as about 5’2” tall and 110 pounds. Martinez was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-511.