Search On For Missing North Highlands Girl, 11Authorities are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl from North Highlands.

MGM Uses Sept. 11 Law To Sue Victims Of Las Vegas ShootingMGM says the 2002 law limits liabilities when a company or group uses services certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and mass attacks occur.

Man Walks 20 Miles To First Day Of Work, Given A Car For His EffortIt was supposed to be Walter Carr's first day of work with a moving company Sunday when his car broke down.

Opening Date Set For Sacramento's First Cracker BarrelCracker Barrel will open its Sacramento restaurant on August 20.

Person Of Interest In South Sacramento Killing Turns Himself InA man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 45-year-old woman in south Sacramento last week.

Ford Recalls 550K Vehicles That Can Roll Away UnexpectedlyFord is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.

Sprouts Farmers Market Holding Job Fair To Hire 150 New EmployeesSprouts Farmers Market is holding a job fair in Lodi next week to hire 150 new employees.

2 Drivers Injured In Head-On Crash On Elverta RoadTwo drivers are being taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sacramento County Wednesday morning.

Police: Man Dies After Accidentally Stabbing Himself In The Groin With A SwordA Virginia man has died after a freak accident resulted in the man stabbing himself in the groin with a sword.

Placerville Great Grandma Hoping For Letters For 100th BirthdayEleanor McLaughlin is turning 100 on August 9 and her great-grandchildren are hoping people from all over the world send her letters and cards wishing her a happy birthday!