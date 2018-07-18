SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two drivers are being taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Sacramento County Wednesday morning.
The scene is on Elverta Road, east of Highway 99.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little before 6 a.m.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point, but two vehicles – a pickup truck and a work van – were involved.
Authorities say the drivers suffered moderate to critical injuries.
Elverta Road is blocked in both directions due to the crash. Drivers should find an alternate route.