9:40 p.m. UPDATE: Evacuations have been lifted.

—

8:10 p.m. UPDATE: The fire has grown to 820 acres, but is 40 percent contained.

#EightyEightFire [update] off County Road 88 and County Road 29, north of Winters (Yolo County) is now 820 acres and 40% contained. Increase in acreage due to more accurate mapping. https://t.co/ouR9lrpJCj pic.twitter.com/9xRhO4uVnY — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 19, 2018

—

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire that has burned 250 acres in Yolo County is prompting evacuations.

Cal Fire officials have ordered evacuations at County Roads 26 and 89 and to the south and southwest of the intersection that is nearly 8 miles north of Winters.

The Eighty Eight Fire is currently 20 percent contained.