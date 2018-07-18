SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter was injured in an overnight fire in Sacramento, authorities say.

The scene is on Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue.

Sacramento firefighter injured in overnight fire on Dry Creek Rd & Harris Ave. Fire started near fence then spread to garage. As firefighter entered garage, a board hit him across the face striking him in the nose. Cause of fire under investigation. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/ly2C36liaa — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 18, 2018

The fire appears to have started near a fence and then quickly spread to the garage of a home in the area. As a firefighter entered the garage, a board hit him across the face.

Neighbors say the home is vacant.

Firefighters were able to control the flames, but not before it caused some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The injured firefighter is expected to recover.