STOCKTON (CBS13) – A five-alarm grass fire in Stockton has damaged the exterior of three unoccupied buildings at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon and injured an unknown number of firefighters.

The fire is along the 3200 block of East Farmington Street.

The fire burned through vegetation and into an apartment complex in the area, according to a Stockton Fire Department official. The injured firefighters were treated and released. No civilians were injured.

No further information is available.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported three firefighters had been injured.)