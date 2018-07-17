SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Health officials are urging pregnant women to immunized after the death of an infant from whooping cough.

The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that a San Bernardino County infant had recently died from the disease, known as Pertussis.

It’s the first infant to die from whooping cough since 2016. That year, two deaths from whooping cough were recorded, health officials say.

Doctors and health officials urge expectant mothers to get their Tdap shot as soon as they are advised to. The immunization helps a newborn get the protective antibodies needed to fight off the disease long enough until they can get their own shots.

Between 50-200 infants are hospitalized with whooping cough every year, according to department of health numbers.