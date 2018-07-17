NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A raccoon made his way into a Nevada County home and spent some quality time in the bathroom.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on Facebook and wrote: ” Uh, yes… there is a raccoon in my bathroom! He was described as a masked male that was rummaging through items inside the bathroom. Sure enough, when deputies arrived on scene, there was a raccoon in the bathroom staring them down! Through great negotiation skills, Deputy Eick was able to convince the little guy not to resist and politely leave. He was ultimately escorted out of the house unharmed and pinky swore he would not return.”

Since posting the picture Tuesday morning it’s been shared more than 30 times and liked more than 200 times.