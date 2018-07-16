SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cracker Barrel will open its Sacramento restaurant on August 20.

The first food will be served at the nationwide chain at 6 am.

The restaurant, located at 1000 Howe Avenue, was supposed to open in mid-June but weather caused construction delays.

READ ALSO: FDA Recalls Common Heart Drug Over Potential Cancer Risk

According to a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store spokesperson, more than 200 full- and part-time employees are being hired. More than 500 people have applied for both retail and restaurant position. Interviews are being scheduled July 16-August 3. You can find available jobs HERE.

Cracker Barrel is known for its memorabilia and Americana décor that reflects the culture of its surroundings.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PLANNED DECOR

Cracker Barrel is taking over the space once occupied by New Canton Buffet. It closed in late 2017.