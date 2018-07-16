Daily List: It’s “Get Out of the Doghouse” Day! 3 Tips to Do Just That
https://www.allprodad.com/5-keys-to-getting-out-of-the-dog-house/

Deon Taylor’s movie, “Traffik”
http://traffikofficial.com/

National Human Trafficking Hotline
https://humantraffickinghotline.org/state/california

Navy Week Sacramento
Today July 16-Sunday July 22
Public Events All Week
Check Online for Details: http://www.outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Sacramento/

Piers Morgan
https://www.oxygen.com/serial-killer-with-piers-morgan

Mini Takes the Stakes
http://www.minitakesthestates.com/

2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
http://hornetsports.com

Sac City Brews
Tahoe Park’s Tallac Village
http://www.saccitybrews.com/

Jazz Night At The Crocker
Thursday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street
Sacramento
Tickets online or by calling (916) 808-7000.

Dongato Latin Band:
https://www.dongatolatinband.com/about-us

Event Info:
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1734/2018-07-19

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Teaching Kids Golf
https://www.golfdigest.com/gallery/photos-best-kids-tips#1

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.