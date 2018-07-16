Daily List: It’s “Get Out of the Doghouse” Day! 3 Tips to Do Just That
https://www.allprodad.com/5-keys-to-getting-out-of-the-dog-house/
Deon Taylor’s movie, “Traffik”
http://traffikofficial.com/
National Human Trafficking Hotline
https://humantraffickinghotline.org/state/california
Navy Week Sacramento
Today July 16-Sunday July 22
Public Events All Week
Check Online for Details: http://www.outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Sacramento/
Piers Morgan
https://www.oxygen.com/serial-killer-with-piers-morgan
Mini Takes the Stakes
http://www.minitakesthestates.com/
2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
http://hornetsports.com
Sac City Brews
Tahoe Park’s Tallac Village
http://www.saccitybrews.com/
Jazz Night At The Crocker
Thursday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Crocker Art Museum
216 O Street
Sacramento
Tickets online or by calling (916) 808-7000.
Dongato Latin Band:
https://www.dongatolatinband.com/about-us
Event Info:
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1734/2018-07-19
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Teaching Kids Golf
https://www.golfdigest.com/gallery/photos-best-kids-tips#1