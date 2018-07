The Newborn Disney Princesses Are Now One! This picture of newborns posed as Disney princesses went viral last summer and a year later the Roseville photographer responsible for the photo shoot posted an updated picture of the princesses at age one!

Best Places To Pick Summer Fruit In SacramentoIt is that time of year again to fix salads daily and use the freshest fruits and vegetables available. To do that you may want to take the family on a u-pick date. A u-pick date would be a time where you all go out to one of the local farms and “u-pick” the fruits and vegetables that you want to take home and place on your dinner table. Set aside a day in the near future where you and the family can spend some quality time getting back to your roots and picking fruit and vegetables for your table salads.