MEXICO CITY (CBS) – A section of a luxury shopping center in the south of Mexico City collapsed on Thursday, prompting rapid intervention by emergency services and firefighters, with no deaths or injuries recorded so far.

Television images showed part of the collapsed structure of the Artz Pedregal, which was inaugurated in March of this year in the heart of one of the most affluent neighborhoods of the city.

“At the moment, there are no reports of people injured or trapped in the Plaza Comercial del Pedregal due to landslides,” said Fausto Lugo, Secretary of Civil Protection of the Mexican capital, on his Twitter account.