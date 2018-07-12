Is Target Holding A Special Sale For Teachers?Teachers are getting excited about a rumored sale happening at Target just for them.

Convicted Child Molester Slain By Fellow Inmate At California PrisonAuthorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death by another inmate just days after arriving at a California prison.

Burglar Breaks Into Escape Room, Calls 911 When He Can't EscapePolice say a burglar in Washington state got more than he bargained for when he broke into an "escape room" and (ironically) couldn't escape.

PayPal Tells Customer Her Death Is A Breach Of ContractPayPal apparently doesn't believe that death is a good enough reason for their customers to not pay their bills.

Judge Denies Parents' Attempt To Change Transgender Child's NameAn Ohio judge refused to allow Leigh and Kylen Whitaker's attempt to change their 15-year-old's name from Heidi to Elliott.

People With Disabilities Speak Out Against Plastic Straw BansThe bans are meant to be a proactive step in easing the burden that plastic waste has on our environment. But they also may make life more complicated for people in the disabled community who rely on these tools.

Papa John's Founder Apologizes For Using N-Word On Conference CallJohn Schnatter, the founder and public face of Papa John's pizza, apologized Wednesday for using the N-word on a conference call in May.

Costco's Decision To Remove Polish Dogs From Menu Sparks Outcry

Mom Arrested After Two Infants Found In Hot Truck In Walmart Parking LotA mother was arrested after police said she left her two infant children in a hot pickup truck for more than 30 minutes in the parking lot of a Walmart in Ontario Monday night

Cal Fire: Improperly Installed Electrified Fence Caused County FireAuthorities say the County Fire was caused by an improperly installed electric fence.