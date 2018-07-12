LODI (CBS13) – Sprouts Farmers Market is holding a job fair in Lodi next week to hire 150 new employees.

Those hired will work at the grocery store chain’s new 30,000 square-foot location, which is scheduled to open on East Harney Lane at the end of August.

Hiring managers will conduct walk-in interviews on Wednesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 19 for both full- and part-time positions, including deli clerks, produce clerks, and vitamin clerks.

Wednesday, July 18: 8 am-11:30 am; 1 pm-6 pm

Thursday, July 19: 8 am-11:30 am; 1 pm-4 pm

The interviews will happen at “Wine and Roses” at 2505 West Turner Road in Lodi.

People interested in applying should head to this website: http://about.sprouts.com/careers.