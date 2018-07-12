SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sprouts Farmers Market will open its newest Sacramento store on Wednesday, July 25 and will donate its unsold and edible groceries to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

The 30,000-square-foot location in Town and Country Village will open at 7 am that day and the first 200 shoppers will get 20% off their initial purchase and a free reusable bag. Those who are in line before the doors open will get free muffins and coffee. Select shoppers will get a coupon book.

On Saturday, July 28, the first 200 customers who buy something will get a coupon for five free deli items. The following day select customers will get $5 coupons.

The new Sprouts is located at 2735 Marconi Avenue.