ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A pair of suspected porch pirates in Roseville appear to have “ding, dong, ditched” to make sure the coast was clear before taking a package.

The homeowner has a Ring device with motion sensing technology and was notified as soon as the women came onto the property, which they did twice.

The first video shows a woman wearing sunglasses, a red tank top, and leggings ring the doorbell. When no one answers she walks back to a dark blue car. She is holding a briefcase.

Several minutes later, a second woman holding the same briefcase walks up to the porch and picks up a package. The dark blue car is no longer parked in front of the home.

The homeowner does have video of the car’s license plate and has reported that to Roseville PD, along with the two videos.

If you recognize either suspect call Roseville PD at 916-774-5000.