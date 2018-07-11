SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Fair opens Friday, July 13 and runs until Sunday, July 29.

The hours vary based on gate:

Main Gate & Blue Gate- Monday-Thursday 11 am-10 pm; Friday & Saturday 10 am-10 pm

Green Gate- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday opens at 2 pm; Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday opens at 11 am

The events and exhibits:

Carnival- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 2 pm- 11 pm; Tuesday 11 am- 11 pm; Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 am-Midnight

Kids Park- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday opens at Noon; Tuesday, Friday, Saturday Sunday opens at 11 am

Exhibit Buildings- Monday-Thursday 11 am-10 pm; Friday-Sunday 10 am-10 pm

Monorail- Monday-Thursday opens at 11 am; Friday-Sunday opens at 10 am

The fireworks will launch from the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand every Friday and Saturday night of the Fair.

ALSO: When Is My County Fair?

There are concerts nightly during the Fair at the Golden 1 Stage and are free with Fair admission; however, some concerts do have reserved seats for sale.

July 13- War

July 14- Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn

July 15- Trace Adkins

July 16- Kool & The Gang

July 17- Queen Nation

July 18- Happy Together Tour

July 19- Easton Corbin

July 20- Con Funk Shun

July 21- Night Ranger

July 22- Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan

July 23- Sugar Ray

July 24- Tenth Avenue North

July 26- Paperback Writer-Beatles Experience

July 26- Los Lonely Boys

July 27- The Greg Kihn Band

July 28- The Spinners

July 29- UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey

Admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for those 62 and older, and $8 for kids 5-12 in advance; at the gate they’re $14, $12, $10 respectively. Kids 4 and under are free. Parking costs $15.

The Best of California Brewfest is Saturday, July 21 from 2 pm (VIP), 3 pm-6 pm. Seniors get discounted admission on Fridays ($10). Kids 12 and under get free admission on Tuesdays. Military and Veterans get free admission with ID on July 19. First Responders and Law Enforcement get free admission on July 26.