SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Fair opens Friday, July 13 and runs until Sunday, July 29.
The hours vary based on gate:
- Main Gate & Blue Gate- Monday-Thursday 11 am-10 pm; Friday & Saturday 10 am-10 pm
- Green Gate- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday opens at 2 pm; Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday opens at 11 am
The events and exhibits:
- Carnival- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 2 pm- 11 pm; Tuesday 11 am- 11 pm; Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 am-Midnight
- Kids Park- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday opens at Noon; Tuesday, Friday, Saturday Sunday opens at 11 am
- Exhibit Buildings- Monday-Thursday 11 am-10 pm; Friday-Sunday 10 am-10 pm
- Monorail- Monday-Thursday opens at 11 am; Friday-Sunday opens at 10 am
The fireworks will launch from the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand every Friday and Saturday night of the Fair.
There are concerts nightly during the Fair at the Golden 1 Stage and are free with Fair admission; however, some concerts do have reserved seats for sale.
- July 13- War
- July 14- Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn
- July 15- Trace Adkins
- July 16- Kool & The Gang
- July 17- Queen Nation
- July 18- Happy Together Tour
- July 19- Easton Corbin
- July 20- Con Funk Shun
- July 21- Night Ranger
- July 22- Mariachi Vargas De Tecalitlan
- July 23- Sugar Ray
- July 24- Tenth Avenue North
- July 26- Paperback Writer-Beatles Experience
- July 26- Los Lonely Boys
- July 27- The Greg Kihn Band
- July 28- The Spinners
- July 29- UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey
Admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for those 62 and older, and $8 for kids 5-12 in advance; at the gate they’re $14, $12, $10 respectively. Kids 4 and under are free. Parking costs $15.
The Best of California Brewfest is Saturday, July 21 from 2 pm (VIP), 3 pm-6 pm. Seniors get discounted admission on Fridays ($10). Kids 12 and under get free admission on Tuesdays. Military and Veterans get free admission with ID on July 19. First Responders and Law Enforcement get free admission on July 26.