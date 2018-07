Bye Bye To The B- IHOP Is BackIHOb is back to being IHOP.

Starbucks Is Eliminating Plastic Straws From All StoresStarbucks is going strawless.

Infant Buried In Woods Found Alive 9 Hours LaterA man who was reportedly threatening people in the Lolo Hot Springs area of the Lolo National Forest. told deputies the baby was buried somewhere in the woods.

Free Slurpee Day Returns on 7/11 At 7-ElevenWednesday is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven and to celebrate its 91st birthday the chain is introducing the Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries Slurpee.

FDA: Parasites In Del Monte Vegetables Causing 'Explosive' DiarrheaOver 200 people have now been infected by an outbreak of parasites linked to recalled vegetable trays from Del Monte.

CHP: Woman Trying To Cross Highway 99 In Lodi Struck, Killed By PickupA woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Lodi late Monday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

Overturned Big Rig Causing Traffic On I-5 South Of Elk GroveAn overturned big rig is causing a traffic back-up on southbound Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Monday afternoon.

School Groundskeeper Dying Of Cancer Suing Monsanto Over RoundupDewayne Johnson's lawsuit is the first case to go to trial among hundreds of lawsuits saying Roundup caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

'True Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Visits Children's Hospital In Virginia“Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot suited up to visit a children’s hospital on Friday.