SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The swimming pool at Grant Union High School in Del Paso Heights will open to the public Wednesday, July 11.

The announcement comes after public backlash about the decision to close the pool for the summer due to construction.

The $6 million pool will now open Monday-Friday from 2 pm until 6 pm from July 11 until August 17. It will stay closed on the weekends and during school hours.

Certified lifeguards will staff the pool and children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District originally made the decision to close the pool to the public this summer while construction crews installed bleachers and a sunshade. The district also said it needed to fix damage caused by vandalism. At the time of the announcement it issued a statement reading in part: “While we understand the needs in the community, we must first ensure that the construction is complete for the start of the new school year before we open to the public.”

The pool was built in 2017.

The first day of school at Grant Union High School is August 20.