ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A mother was arrested after police said she left her two infant children in a hot pickup truck for more than 30 minutes in the parking lot of a Walmart in Ontario Monday night.

Crystal Gonzales was arrested on felony charges of felony child endangerment after leaving her children, ages 9 months and 1-years-old, alone in her truck, Ontario police said.

At 7:44 p.m., a security guard at the Walmart located at 1333 N. Mountain Ave. called 911 to report that two children were locked in a GMC, Ontario police report. The vehicle was locked and the windows were cracked, police said. A crowd had formed around the vehicle.

Officers and Ontario Fire Department crews responded and pulled the children safely out. Both were evaluated at the scene and did not require transport to a hospital, police said.

Gonzalez was arrested after returning to her vehicle. Police estimate she was in the store for at least 30 minutes.

The children were then taken into the custody of California Child Protective Services.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Ontario was 85 degrees Fahrenheit at around the time the children were locked in the car.