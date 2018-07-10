SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 24: Fans enter before the San Francisco 49ers play against the San Diego Chargers during a preseason game at Levi\'s Stadium on August 24, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – You can draft your Fantasy Football team from a suite at Levi’s Stadium next month.

The fourth annual Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Draft Party is set for Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Fantasy Football groups with up to 12 players can stage their draft from 1 pm-5 pm in a private luxury suite in the SAP Tower. Packages start at $850 and include complimentary parking, snacks, soft drinks, and a case of beer. Fans will have access to high-speed WiFi, along with a Yahoo! Sports Fantasy Football Draft Kit, and a photo with the 49ers Gold Rush.

49ers Alumni and some special guests will be at the event to discuss strategy.

Click HERE to register.

The 49ers open the regular season Sunday, September 9 in Minnesota. The Raiders open the next night at home against the Rams.