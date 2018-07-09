BOSTON (CBS) – A stuffed animal lost at Logan Airport has captured the heart of social media.

Erica Fletcher tweeted that her young daughter lost a toy giraffe named “Hornzy Twigs” on Saturday. She’s been retweeted more than 13,000 times.

We lost our daughter's lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe. Daughter is heartbroken. Name tag sticker says Thacher. If found, pls contact me! @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/zKUBCJkS9Y — Erica Fletcher (@ericafletcher) July 8, 2018

“We lost our daughter’s lifetime favorite toy today in Terminal B of Boston Logan, this adorable pink baby giraffe,” Fletcher tweeted. “Daughter is heartbroken.”

The giraffe is wearing a name tag that says “Thacher,” the family’s last name.

We were in terminal B between the sidewalk and the American Airlines check in area. The giraffe's name is Hornzy Twigs. (Our last name is Thacher.) Here is a sketch by my daughter. I reported to @BostonLogan lost & found already pic.twitter.com/c7C0s1ArvT — Erica Fletcher (@ericafletcher) July 8, 2018

Fletcher has reported the missing giraffe to the airport’s lost and found. People are using the hashtag #BringHornzyHome to spread the word.

As of Monday morning Hornzy was not in the lost and found at Logan Airport.