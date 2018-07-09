ENGLAND (CBS13) – Prince Louis was christened today.

Kensington Palace published details of the Royal christening Monday morning, hours before the service at The Chapel Royal, St. James Palace.

Three men and three women were asked by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Duchess Kate, to be the godparents of Prince Louis:

Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem

Mr. Guy Pelly

Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher

The Lady Laura Meade

Mrs. Robert Carter

Miss Lucy Middleton

The six godparents are all family or friends of Their Royal Highnesses.

In addition to the godparents and their spouses, Prince Louis’ maternal and paternal grandparents attended the christening, along with his aunts and uncles- Prince Harry and Meghan, James and Pippa Matthews, and James Middleton. The Queen and Prince Philip did not attend.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Prince Louis was christened in the same Royal Christening Robe his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wore. It was hand-made in 2008 by Angela Kelly, the Dressmaker to the Queen. The gown is a replica of the 1841 Royal Christening Robe, which was originally made for the christening of Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal. That gown was worn for all Royal Christenings, including The Queen, her children, and seven of her eight grandchildren. The replica gown was first worn by James, Viscount Severn.

The Lily Font, which was commission by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840 and used for every christening since, and water from the River Jordan were used during the baptism.

After the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave a private tea at the Clarence House. The christening cake is actually a tier of the 17-tier wedding cake.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne. He was born April 23, 2018.