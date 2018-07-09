Believe it or not, the priciest listings in today’s Sacramento rental market are going for over $3,000/month. Just how luxe do these rentals get, given their huge price points?

We scoured local listings in Sacramento via rental website Zumper to locate the city’s most extravagant listings.

Behold the city’s premier selections, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2517 E St. (New Era Park)

First, here’s this spacious single-family home located at 2517 E St. in Midtown. It has a whopping four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s a sprawling 1,916 square feet in size. The home is currently listed at $3,195/month. What, besides the size, makes it so expensive?

In addition to its location near Midtown, the remodeled house sports a two-car garage, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and its own laundry machines. Outside, there’s an additional parking space, landscaped yards, and a rose garden — landscaping services included.

Both cats and dogs may be permitted in this luxurious abode — but talk to the owner about them first.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is a “biker’s paradise” and has a few nearby public transportation options.

931 T St. (Southside Park)

Next, check out this incredible single-family condo located at 931 T St. in Southside Park. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it’s a sprawling 1,828 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Sacramento is approximately $1,475/month, this home is currently priced at $2,950/month. Why the high price?

In addition to its highly walkable location, the two-storey pad boasts a security alarm, its own laundry, and a high-ceilinged space that could be used for an art gallery or luxurious media room.

As luxurious as this set-up might seem, pets aren’t permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

950 Sixth Ave. (Upper Land Park)

And finally, there’s this single-family home situated at 950 Sixth Ave. in Upper Land Park. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,500 square feet. The place is currently listed at $2,700/month. What will tenants get for that price?

In the recently remodeled house, you can anticipate hardwood floors, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and formal dining room. Additionally, there’s a two-car garage and professionally landscaped front and back yards.

Sadly, furry friends aren’t welcome in this voluminous home.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, but is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

