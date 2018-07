Kings Suing Downtown Commons Tower Contractor For Cost OverrunThe Sacramento Kings are suing the contractor of their downtown hotel tower, claiming mismanagement has caused the project to skyrocket as much as 50-million dollars over budget.

Brothers Killed In Brazen Shooting In Broad Daylight Along Fruitridge RoadDeputies are investigating after two people were shot and killed in south Sacramento early Thursday afternoon.

2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

Sunday's Show Info. - 7/8/18

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

Shapeless Dresses & How to Wear ThemShapeless dresses can actually be fashionable. Check out these style bloggers for some tips and tricks.

What Is Causing High E. Coli Levels In Lake Wildwood?E. coli is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, dehydration, even kidney failure.

Animal Shelters Once Again Brimming With Pets Spooked By FireworksEvery fourth of July, local animal shelters are seeing an uptick in lost pets.

Local Salvadoran Residents Speak Out About Losing Temporary Protected StatusServing traditional Salvadoran meals has been the pride and joy of Marvin Alvarado and his family.

6-Year-Old Loses Teddy Bear With Dad's Voice In AirportA young girl is searching for a beloved teddy bear she lost Sunday at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, a keepsake with an extra special meaning.