SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Flags are flying at half-staff at the State Capitol Monday to honor an Army Cpl. killed in Afghanistan.

Cpl. Joseph Maciel was 20 years old and grew up in South Gate, Los Angeles County. He was killed Saturday, July 7 during an apparent insider attack.

Governor Brown issued a proclamation honoring Cpl. Maciel:

“On behalf of all Californians, Governor Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown honor Cpl. Joseph Maciel, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Lady extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time. In memorial, Governor Brown order that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol. Cpl. Maciel’s family will receive a letter of condolence from the Governor.”

Cpl. Maciel was assigned to 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Benning, Georgia.