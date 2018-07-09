SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been four decades, but Jane Carson-Sandler says she never recovered from the attack.

A masked man broke into her home and walked into the bedroom where she lay snuggled with her 3-year old son.

“We were tied up, gagged, blindfolded,” she said.

Sandler writes about the horror in her new book, “Frozen in Fear.” The title and front cover describe what paralyzed Sacramento in the ’70s and ’80s when the man then-known as the East Area Rapist terrorized suburban neighborhoods, east of downtown, before going on to commit at least a dozen slayings across the state.

Debbi Domingo was just 15 when the man also known as the Golden State Killer brutally murdered her mother. She didn’t think she’d ever be at this Citrus Heights Barnes and Noble for Sandler’s book signing.

The Golden State Killer had terrorized one of his victims in this very town where the suspect, Joseph DeAngelo, was arrested three months ago.

“Our focus now is really on supporting each other through this process,” she said.

Carol Daly has been a part of that healing all along. She was one of the original investigators on the case.

“And now being able to be a victor in all of this knowing that DeAngelo is in jail, and they don’t have to worry about him ever coming back again…to me, that’s the most exciting part,” said Daly.

For Sandler, it’s about the road to healing.

“But now that I have a face I’m angry again,” Sandler said.

Sandler will join several other victims in a Sacramento courtroom Thursday when the DeAngelo will be back in court to face a judge.