Shingle Fire In El Dorado County Grows To 200 AcresA fire may force the evacuation of the town of Latrobe in El Dorado County.

Kings Suing Downtown Commons Tower Contractor For Cost OverrunThe Sacramento Kings are suing the contractor of their downtown hotel tower, claiming mismanagement has caused the project to skyrocket as much as 50-million dollars over budget.

Sunday's Show Info. - 7/8/18

Animal Shelters Once Again Brimming With Pets Spooked By FireworksEvery fourth of July, local animal shelters are seeing an uptick in lost pets.

Dress Like A Cow, Get Free Chick-Fil-A On July 10If you dress like a cow and go to any Chick-Fil-A location, you can get a free entree from open to 7 p.m.

2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

Saturday's Show Info. - 7/7/18

Fire Departments Emphasize Dangers Of Illegal Fireworks During CrackdownWith the high threat of fire danger and injuries across the region, there's a crackdown on illegal fireworks.

Thursday's Show Info. (7/6/18)

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.