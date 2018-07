Friday's Show Info. - 7/6/18

Thursday's Show Info. (7/6/18)

NBA Hall Of Famer Isiah Thomas Speaking Monday In SacramentoNBA legend Isiah Thomas (not the Isaiah Thomas who played for Sacramento) will host the California Classic Youth Forum on Monday for more than 200 Sacramento-area students.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Harrowing Crash Sends SUV Tumbling Past Truck ScalesA gray SUV traveling on Interstate 80 somehow lost control and tumbled across highway lanes, missing traffic. The female driver inside miraculously walked away.

'Shoe Camera' Purchased To Take Upskirt Videos Explodes On Man's FootA Wisconsin man experienced a change of heart about taking upskirt videos after a scheme to record the videos literally blew up before he could carry it out, he says.

Wednesday's Show Info. (7/4/18)

Nationwide Manhunt Underway For 3 Men Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping 2 Ohio TeensA nationwide manhunt is underway for three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenagers in northern Ohio.

Woman, 92, Accused Of Killing Son Who Wanted To Put Her In Assisted Living FacilityAnna Mae Blessing has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Man Arrested In Connection With Woman's Death In OakdaleDeputies have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in rural Oakdale.

Infant Left In Hot Car For 10 Hours Dies, Mom ArrestedA California woman has been arrested for leaving her infant in a vehicle for 10 hours, causing his death.