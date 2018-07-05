Bark to School
Tuesdays 6pm
Saturdays 2pm
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Road
Sacramento
Registration required

For more information and to register, visit http://www.sspca.org/barktoschool
Bark to School offered Tuesdays at 6pm and Saturdays at 2pm (Registration required)

Department of Dermatology UC Davis School of Medicine
http://www.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/dermatology/

Empire Comic’s Vault
1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento
Phone: (916) 482-8779

Bradford Pest Control
(916) 517-9177

 

