CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Harrowing Crash Sends SUV Tumbling Past Truck ScalesA gray SUV traveling on Interstate 80 somehow lost control and tumbled across highway lanes, missing traffic. The female driver inside miraculously walked away.

Woman, 92, Accused Of Killing Son Who Wanted To Put Her In Assisted Living FacilityAnna Mae Blessing has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Arrest Made In Deaths Of Good Samaritans Struck By CarThe good Samaritans who lost their lives, detectives say, had just pulled over to help the driver in the disabled vehicle.

Nationwide Manhunt Underway For 3 Men Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping 2 Ohio TeensA nationwide manhunt is underway for three men accused of kidnapping and raping two teenagers in northern Ohio.

Mother: 'Worth It' To Care For Girl Amid Brain-Death DebateThe mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death said she does not regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.

Marysville Boy Saves Family From House FireIf it wasn't for the quick thinking of 9-year-old Luke the outcome could have been much worse.

Hurricane Bringing High Surf To California BeachesBeachgoers along California's Central and Southern coasts are being warned about dangerous swimming conditions.

County Fire Grows To 86,000 Acres, 27 Percent ContainmentFirefighters battling the County Fire that threatens nearly 1,000 homes and buildings say cooler weather may help efforts to corral the flames.