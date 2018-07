SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings are suing the contractor of their downtown hotel tower, claiming mismanagement has caused the project to skyrocket as much as $50 million over budget.

The 16-story tower along J Street is a part of the Kings Downtown Commons project that is still under construction. The Kings claim costs were initially estimated at $148 million but now say the contractor, Swinerton Builders of San Francisco, has put the costs between $194-$198 million.