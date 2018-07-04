NORWOOD, Massachusetts (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fourth of July holiday is a time when many Americans like to show their patriotism in different ways, but one Massachusetts man takes it to another level.

Arthur McCann of Norwood, transformed his front lawn into a red, white and blue American flag complete with 50 stars and 13 stripes. He used field paint, stencils and measuring tape to get it right.

He said he comes from a patriotic family, with a grandfather who served in World War II, and wants to show respect for veterans and others serving their country.