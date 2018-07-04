GUINDA (CBS13/AP) – The latest on the County Fire burning in Yolo and Napa counties:

7:02 p.m.

Some evacuations near the County Fire have been lifted, Cal Fire reports.

#CountyFire [update] As a result of the aggressive work by firefighters battling the County Fire, the Yolo County Sheriff, in consultation with the County Fire Incident Commanders, is lifting some mandatory evacuations and evacuation advisories in Yolo county. pic.twitter.com/BvK8WAX04o — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

The County Fire has grown to 86,000 acres and containment now sits at 27 percent.

#CountyFire [update] east of Lake Berryessa (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 86,000 acres and 27% contained. Evacuations in effect. https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/tdT49luZrh — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

11:35 a.m.

Crews battling a Northern California wildfire that’s threatening nearly 1,400 buildings are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather to tackle the flames.

Fire spokesman Israel Pinzon says Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees lower than the triple digits that firefighters have faced.

Kepi the crises intervention K9 is here to bring support to firefighters who have been working around the clock. Many came straight from #PawneeFire to #CountyFire. A total of 2,800+ fire personnel are assigned to the County Fire. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac @Cal_OES @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/wFEWFsKDcz — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 4, 2018

Roughly 2,500 people had been forced from their homes. Pinzon says officials lifted some mandatory evacuations Tuesday night, though he didn’t know how many people were allowed to return home.

The fire has burned through about 129 square miles (334 square kilometers) in rural counties northwest of Sacramento. It is 25 percent contained.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed.

6:38 a.m.

Firefighters battling the County Fire that threatens nearly 1,000 homes and buildings say cooler weather may help efforts to corral the flames.

The temperature was around 90 in the area on Tuesday and the high is expected to drop by about 5 degrees Wednesday.

This @CAL_FIRE time-lapse video shows a back-fire operation on CA-128 Tuesday afternoon. Crews covered about 16 miles of terrain executing back-fires like these. Note the engine following along on road below to ensure fire did not cross. #CountyFire @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/dN5tZXMkEE — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 4, 2018

However, state fire officials say the erratic winds and tinder-dry brush and grass fueling the explosive spread of flames can still hamper containment.

As of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire, the fire has burned 82,700 acres, or about 128 square miles, and is 25 percent contained. It has burned an area more than twice the size of the city of Stockton.

No homes have burned but some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.

The fire has burned into Yolo, Napa and Lake Counties.

Firefighters have been using aircraft, bulldozers and backfires to curb the blaze.

