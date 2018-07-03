VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Vacaville say they’re investigating a shooting that left an 87-year-old man hurt.

The scene is along the 1100 block of Ulatis Drive.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, the man was found inside his apartment Tuesday morning suffering from a gunshot wound. It is unclear, at this ponit, what led up to the man being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police say he’s listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 469-4851.