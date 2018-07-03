Patriotic Camp: Sailing

Sacramento State Aquatic Center

1901 Hazel Ave, Gold River

916-278-2842

http://www.sacstateaquaticcenter.com

Save Gadgets From Summer

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

800-919-NERD

http://www.callnerds.com

Roadtrip Games

Gifts From the Heart Of Elk Grove

916-714-0914

Tuesday – Saturday

10:00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M.

Class & Party Hours:

9:00 A.M. -9:00 P.M.

Closed Sunday & Monday

http://www.giftsfromtheheartofelkgrove.weebly.com

Knewvision Tour

http://www.knewhealth.com/tour

Pre-Fourth of July Party

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration

July 3-4, 2018 at Hagan Park

$2 Admission, $10 Parking

http://www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com/

Buckeye Appliance

Stove restoration

714 W. Fremont St. in Stockton

(209) 464-9643

http://www.buckeyeappliance.com

Vai Pu’e Here: Hawaiian Dance

Sundays 12:30p-4p

Classes range from age 3 to the young at heart

*New classes to start in Elk Grove soon!

http://www.facebook.com/vaipuehere

Instagram: VaiPueHere

e-mail: vaipuehere@gmail.com

Terrell’s Old Sacramento

110 L St

Old Sacramento

(916) 410-7010

https://www.globuya.com/US/Sacramento/1588507881406320/Terrell%27s-Exquisite-Aromas%2C-Ceramics%2C-Gifts%26More

Mommy Moment

https://foodstirs.com/

JNA Collectibles

714 W. Fremont St. in Stockton

(209) 547-0577

https://www.facebook.com/jnacollect209/

Manly Minute: 5 Rules for Freezing and Defrosting Food

https://www.mensjournal.com/food-drink/the-basics-on-freezing-and-unfreezing-food/

Gourmet Fourth of July

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

13031 Ritz-Carlton Highlands Court

Truckee

Phone: (530)562-3000

http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/lake-tahoe/hotel-overview

Recipes:

Salmon Burger

• 16oz Salmon minced (skinless)

• 2oz bread crumbs

• 1oz shallot minced

• 1oz capers (rinsed and chopped)

• 1oz Dill chopped

• 1oz Dijon Mustard

• 1 egg

• 1tsp salt

• 1tsp cracked pepper

1. Combine all ingredients, and form 3 – 6oz patties

2. Place on hot grill that has been brushed lightly with oil

3. Allow to cook for 3 minutes before attempting to turn.

4. Flip and cook for another 2 minutes.

5. Salmon burger will be med – mid-well. Cook longer if desired

Serve with your choice of bread and toppings. Chef Jeffers prefers a soft toasted bun, some tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato!

Crab Stuffed Avocado

• 1 Avocado

• 4oz Dungeness Crab

• 1 lemon, Juice and Zest

• 1 tbsp Mayonnaise

• 1tsp Dijon Mustard

• 1tsp Tarragon chopped

• Micro Cilantro for Garnish

1. Cut avocado in half and brush with oil. Season with Salt and pepper

2. Place on grill with high heat, and get nice grill marks on avocado

3. Combine crab, mayo, mustard, lemon, zest, tarragon in mixing bowl and lightly mix

4. Place crab salad inside the avocado pit hole, and garnish with micro cilantro

5. Top with micro cilantro