Patriotic Camp: Sailing
Sacramento State Aquatic Center
1901 Hazel Ave, Gold River
916-278-2842
http://www.sacstateaquaticcenter.com
Save Gadgets From Summer
Nerds on Call
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com
Roadtrip Games
Gifts From the Heart Of Elk Grove
916-714-0914
Tuesday – Saturday
10:00 A.M.- 5:00 P.M.
Class & Party Hours:
9:00 A.M. -9:00 P.M.
Closed Sunday & Monday
http://www.giftsfromtheheartofelkgrove.weebly.com
Knewvision Tour
http://www.knewhealth.com/tour
Pre-Fourth of July Party
Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
July 3-4, 2018 at Hagan Park
$2 Admission, $10 Parking
http://www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com/
Buckeye Appliance
Stove restoration
714 W. Fremont St. in Stockton
(209) 464-9643
http://www.buckeyeappliance.com
Vai Pu’e Here: Hawaiian Dance
Sundays 12:30p-4p
Classes range from age 3 to the young at heart
*New classes to start in Elk Grove soon!
http://www.facebook.com/vaipuehere
Instagram: VaiPueHere
e-mail: vaipuehere@gmail.com
Terrell’s Old Sacramento
110 L St
Old Sacramento
(916) 410-7010
https://www.globuya.com/US/Sacramento/1588507881406320/Terrell%27s-Exquisite-Aromas%2C-Ceramics%2C-Gifts%26More
Mommy Moment
https://foodstirs.com/
JNA Collectibles
714 W. Fremont St. in Stockton
(209) 547-0577
https://www.facebook.com/jnacollect209/
Manly Minute: 5 Rules for Freezing and Defrosting Food
https://www.mensjournal.com/food-drink/the-basics-on-freezing-and-unfreezing-food/
Gourmet Fourth of July
The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
13031 Ritz-Carlton Highlands Court
Truckee
Phone: (530)562-3000
http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/lake-tahoe/hotel-overview
Recipes:
Salmon Burger
• 16oz Salmon minced (skinless)
• 2oz bread crumbs
• 1oz shallot minced
• 1oz capers (rinsed and chopped)
• 1oz Dill chopped
• 1oz Dijon Mustard
• 1 egg
• 1tsp salt
• 1tsp cracked pepper
1. Combine all ingredients, and form 3 – 6oz patties
2. Place on hot grill that has been brushed lightly with oil
3. Allow to cook for 3 minutes before attempting to turn.
4. Flip and cook for another 2 minutes.
5. Salmon burger will be med – mid-well. Cook longer if desired
Serve with your choice of bread and toppings. Chef Jeffers prefers a soft toasted bun, some tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato!
Crab Stuffed Avocado
• 1 Avocado
• 4oz Dungeness Crab
• 1 lemon, Juice and Zest
• 1 tbsp Mayonnaise
• 1tsp Dijon Mustard
• 1tsp Tarragon chopped
• Micro Cilantro for Garnish
1. Cut avocado in half and brush with oil. Season with Salt and pepper
2. Place on grill with high heat, and get nice grill marks on avocado
3. Combine crab, mayo, mustard, lemon, zest, tarragon in mixing bowl and lightly mix
4. Place crab salad inside the avocado pit hole, and garnish with micro cilantro
5. Top with micro cilantro