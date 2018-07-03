STOCKTON (CBS13) – An act of road rage leaves an ice cream truck driver in a Stockton hospital.

It happened on West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive Monday night when the vendor was working in his truck.

Stockton police say three men got out of their car and began attacking the victim, hitting him on the head with a crowbar.

He’s now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is just one of many incidents where street vendors have been attacked on the job in Stockton. Just last week, a 69-year-old man was pistol-whipped and robbed while he was selling ice-cream

More than a half a dozen street vendors have been attacked since January – and police say suspects target them because most just carry cash.

Officers said last week that they do not believe any of these attacks are connected.