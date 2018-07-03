LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) — The Fourth of July is typically a busy time for Lake Berryessa as people enjoy the holiday on the water.

But with the County Fire raging in nearby hills, the waters were calm on the day before the holiday.

Firefighters were able to make progress on the blaze, which grew to 72,500 acres and is now up to 15 percent containment.

Cal Fire crews set back fires on Day 4 of the County Fire to keep the blaze from a mountainous area along Highway 128.

Kate Frazier says this time of year is typically busy for Markley Cove Marina.

“This year it’s just not happening,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of cancellations, but we’re hoping there are other folks that are able to still come and enjoy.”