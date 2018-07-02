Johnny Cueto Expected To Start Friday For River CatsJohnny Cueto will get another rehab start with the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, June 29.

Monday's Show Info. (7/2/18)

Man Drowns After Saving Son From American RiverThe father of three from Vacaville, who couldn't swim, jumped into the American River to save his 8-year-old who slipped in from the shore.

FDA Warns Of Accidental Overdosing Of DogsThe FDA has issued another warning about a dangerous drug for dogs.

Another Spanish Church Falls Victim To Well-Intentioned RestorerSpanish churches have a heritage of centuries-old art and history. But when restoration of that heritage becomes inevitable, troubles may begin.

As Toys “R” Us Closes For Good, Workers Campaign For SeveranceAdvocates say 33,000 Toys "R" Us workers should be entitled to $75 million in severance to help pay the bills while they look for look for another job.

Closing Time Could Get Pushed To 4 am In Sacramento, 6 Other CitiesCalifornia's proposal to extend last call until 4 am in several California cities passed the Assembly Committee on Governmental Organization Thursday, putting it one step closer to becoming law.

CHP Provides More Information About Suspect Vehicle In Hwy. 65 CrashLaw enforcement officers now have a clearer picture of the SUV that reportedly contributed to a violent crash on Highway 65 in Placer County and sent one person to the hospital.

2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

CBS13/CW31 Named Official TV Stations Of River Cats; Broadcasting 9 Games In 2018The Sacramento River Cats and CBS13/CW31 have announced that they will partner to broadcast nine Saturday home games during the 2018 regular season. The games will be available locally in the Sacramento market on CW31, home of Good Day Sacramento.