Man Drowns After Saving Son From American RiverThe father of three from Vacaville, who couldn't swim, jumped into the American River to save his 8-year-old who slipped in from the shore.

California Daylight Saving Time Rollback Heading To November BallotPassage by voters wouldn't immediately stop the practice. Instead, it gives lawmakers the power to make the change if Congress allows it.

CHP Provides More Information About Suspect Vehicle In Hwy. 65 CrashLaw enforcement officers now have a clearer picture of the SUV that reportedly contributed to a violent crash on Highway 65 in Placer County and sent one person to the hospital.

FDA Warns Of Accidental Overdosing Of DogsThe FDA has issued another warning about a dangerous drug for dogs.

As Toys “R” Us Closes For Good, Workers Campaign For SeveranceAdvocates say 33,000 Toys "R" Us workers should be entitled to $75 million in severance to help pay the bills while they look for look for another job.

Contaminated Canal Water To Blame For Deadly Romaine Lettuce E. Coli OutbreakHealth officials say tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Red Panda Cub Born At Sacramento Zoo Must Be Hand-Raised Due To Maternal NeglectIt's a girl! A red panda cub was born on Monday at the Sacramento Zoo.

