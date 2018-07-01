Big Blue Barn Thrift Store
Yolo County Central Landfill Thrift Store
44090 County Road 28H., Woodland
LAST DAY, July 1st (9am-3pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2036823313237519/?event_time_id=2036823319904185

Lumberjacks
5820 Madison Avenue
Sacramento
916.349.9848
http://www.lumberjacksrestaurant.com/

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
July 3-4, 2018 at Hagan Park
$2 Admission, $10 Parking
http://www.ranchocordovajuly4th.com/

Unity in the Community
https://www.facebook.com/events/815449638657686/

Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Avenue, Suite K, Sacramento, CA 95825
916-482-8779

Ant-Man and the Wasp
Release Date: July 6, 2018

http://empirescomics.com
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/ant_man_and_the_wasp/

Daack Pack Dog Training
@daackpack
(916) 878-0588

Pet Meet-and-Greet
San Juan Park
Sunday, July 8th at 12-3pm
Details at http://daackpack.com

Farmland Street
@farmlandstreet
http://farmlandstreet.com
916-750-5024

Farmland Street at Sudwerk Brewing
Sudwerk Brewing Co.
2001 2nd St, Davis
Sunday, July 1st at 2pm-6pm

https://www.facebook.com/pg/farmlandstreet/about/?ref=page_internal

Red, White & Brew
BevMo! Sacramento Midtown
1700 J St., Sacramento, CA 95811
http://Bevmo.com

Fig & Vine
figandvineflorist.com

Night Markets
July 20th and August 24th from 6pm-9pm
Westfield Galleria Promenade

Fig & Vine
Night Markets
July 20th and August 24th from 6pm-9pm
Westfield Galleria Promenade
https://www.figandvineflorist.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Fig-Vine-351638928644862/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Listen Live