CHP Provides More Information About Suspect Vehicle In Hwy. 65 CrashLaw enforcement officers now have a clearer picture of the SUV that reportedly contributed to a violent crash on Highway 65 in Placer County and sent one person to the hospital.

Man Drowns After Saving Son From American RiverThe father of three from Vacaville, who couldn't swim, jumped into the American River to save his 8-year-old who slipped in from the shore.

FDA Warns Of Accidental Overdosing Of DogsThe FDA has issued another warning about a dangerous drug for dogs.

2 Dozen Great White Sharks Spotted Near Northern California BeachAbout two dozen great white sharks reportedly showed up near a beach in Santa Cruz County this weekend in the latest shark sighting in the area.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

Cemetery Tells Woman They Can't Find Her Mother's HeadstoneAn Overland Park, KS woman got an unpleasant surprise when she went to visit her mother's grave in March.

Some Cannabis Is Discounted Before July 1 Regulation DeadlineIf you’re in the market for some cheap pot, you may be in luck, but you better hurry.