SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Today is the final day for Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

The chain posted a goodbye message on its Facebook page with a family waving and saying, “We’ll miss you Toys R Us!”

The iconic toy giant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall and announced in March it was shutting down all of its Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Liquidation sales started later that month.

Days later its founder, Charles P. Lazarus, died.

Lazarus first opened a baby furniture store in Washington, D.C., in 1948 and opened the first store dedicated only to toys in 1957.

He stepped down as CEO of Toys R Us in 1994.

The inventory is slim, with stores selling what little remains, including shelves and brackets, at deep discounts.

All sales are final with no refunds, exchanges or price adjustments being offered.